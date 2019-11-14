Manassas residents discuss what to do with their new-to-them 127-year-old home

Residents expressed their ideas about what to do with a historic home, Annaburg Manor.

The former nursing home was purchased by the city earlier this year, and now officials need to do something with not only the 127-year-old house that sits on the site but also the surrounding land.

Members of the city council have speculated it could become a park due to its location close to downtown.

Late last month, the city took suggestions from city residents, and asked them what they think should be done with the property.

Some of the suggestions included turning the home into a bed and breakfast, or a hotel such as the Cavalier in Virginia Beach.

According to Manassas City Director of Community Development Liz Via-Gossman, “The City would assess the feasibility of a privately run commercial option if proposed. The city would not run a commercial operation.”

Some other suggestions included contacting HGTV about a show that restores old houses to see if they would restore Annaburg Manor.

“The community has a deep passion for the house and the grounds,” Via-Gossman said.

Other suggestions included community gardens, children’s teaching gardens, chess tables, splash pads, a venue for weddings, an expansion of the Manassas Museum, and more office space.

Next steps: According to Via-Gossman, “In the spring, we will hire a consultant to help us with a master plan for the house and grounds. Note that no funds have been appropriated for anything other than stabilizing the house and maintaining the grounds as open space. Any improvements are years away.”

The property is now open to the public, but the house remains closed.

Background: The city purchased the nearly four-acre property from the Prince William Hospital Corporation in July for $846,000.

It was built as a summer home in 1892 by the Prussian entrepreneur Robert Portner, who operated a brewery in Alexandria.