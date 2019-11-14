John M. Keenan

Lt. Colonel (Retired) John Michael Keenan passed away quietly on November 13, 2019, at the age of 87. John served honorably and with distinction for 26 years in the United States Marine Corps. Early in his military career, John served as the senior Marine Corps officer during rescue operations of Phillipino victims of a devastating typhoon. John was part of the first United States combat units sent to Vietnam, where his company received multiple commendations. John received individual recognition and decorations for bravery for his service in Vietnam. He spent the final years of his service directing the entirety of the Marine Corps dependents’ and active duty education activities. After retirement, John served as a College Administrator coordinating all off-campus education programs for the University of Maryland.

John was born on September 1, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late John and Catherine Keenan, and grew up in rugged South Philly. As common in many immigrant families, he held multiple jobs to help support the family in addition to attending school, where he was an outstanding student. Holding at times multiple jobs, John was still able to participate and excel as an athlete. He earned a football scholarship to Villanova as a 185 pound defensive tackle. John was the first person in the Keenan family ever to attend college, and the first to earn a degree. He transferred from Villanova after his sophomore year to play football for Westchester State Teachers College (now Westchester University).

John highly cherished education both his own and other; especially providing educational opportunities for active duty marines; it was one of his great passions in life. John received his undergraduate degree from Westchester, his master’s degree from Ohio State University, and completed the entirety of his course work for his doctorate at Catholic University. He spoke at numerous national educational conferences as a recognized expert in the field of continuing education for active duty military personnel.

John was a dedicated family man. While attending Westchester State Teachers College, John met his wife of 61 years, Patricia Anne Keenan, who preceded him in death. John will be missed and is survived by his son Stephen Keenan, his wife Jane Keenan of Rocky Mount North Carolina and his two sons Connor Keenan of Raleigh North Carolina, and Michael Keenan of Nairobi Kenya; his daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Mack and her three children Kyle Mack and his wife Laura Moye of Bowling Green Virginia, Marissa Mack of Woodbridge Virginia, and Eric Mack and his wife Laura Taylor of Ashbourne Virginia; his son Timothy Keenan and his wife Kathleen Keenan of Oak Hill Virginia and there three children, Shane Keenan of Herndon Virginia, Erin Keenan of Fairfax Virginia and Matthew Keenan of Columbus Ohio; and his daughter Margaret (Peggy) Brewer and her husband Raymond Brewer of Rocky Mount North Carolina and their two daughters, Brianne Moats of Anchorage Alaska and Natalie Brewer of Elm City North Carolina and Margaret’s Granddaughters Jade Malinish, Hailey Moats, Kelsey Moats and Riley Moats.

The family request that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.