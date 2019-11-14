Dumfries declares climate emergency

Climate change has gotten the attention of elected leaders in Prince William County’s largest town.

“The costs of addressing this climate emergency are far less than the costs of not addressing the climate crisis; and solving the crisis will take significant public investment, education, commitment, and resolve,” Councilwoman Cydny Neville said in an email to Potomac Local.

Neville proposed the resolution declaring the town climate crisis, and now, after the Town Council approved it, it’s up to the Town Manager to come up with ways the town government can fight climate change.

He did not return a request for comment for this story.

Sustainable measures have already been employed by Dumfries to combat such problems.

In a September resolution, the town council called for the research and implementation of sustainable practices. It is unclear what specific changes the town will implement to reduce carbon emissions and combat the climate crisis.

The Town is also supportive of an amendment that increases the amount of renewable energy that residents can buy from an outside developer and use. This third-party power purchase agreement would use solar power to offset energy bills for customers leading to greater savings overall.

Additionally, Neville proposed a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Financing Program.

Essentially, this program would make green energy more accessible and affordable for businesses.

There will be a public hearing on Dec. 3 for the program at the town hall that will start shortly after 7 p.m.

Here’s the state of the climate crisis that has lead Dumfries to declare an emergency.