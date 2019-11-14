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Update on today’s I-95 chain-reax crash: 3 injured

By Potomac Local News

A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south just north of Fredericksburg about 1:10 p.m. today.

Those lanes now reopened to traffic.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

 

3:50 p.m.

We just got this from Virginia State Police.

At 12:39 p.m. Thursday (November 14), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 133-mile marker in Stafford County. The chain reaction crash resulted in at least three people being transported to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

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