Published November 14, 2019 at 1:56PM | Updated November 14, 2019 at 3:52PM

A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south just north of Fredericksburg about 1:10 p.m. today.

Those lanes now reopened to traffic.

I-95 SOUTHBOUND STAFFORD: #TrafficAlert All I-95 SB lanes now open near Exit 133 at Route 17. Earlier crash scene has cleared. Expect brief delays as congestion clears scene. @staffordvagov @staffcosheriff — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) November 14, 2019

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

3:50 p.m.

We just got this from Virginia State Police.