A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south just north of Fredericksburg about 1:10 p.m. today.
Those lanes now reopened to traffic.
I-95 SOUTHBOUND STAFFORD: #TrafficAlert All I-95 SB lanes now open near Exit 133 at Route 17. Earlier crash scene has cleared. Expect brief delays as congestion clears scene. @staffordvagov @staffcosheriff
— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) November 14, 2019
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
3:50 p.m.
We just got this from Virginia State Police.
At 12:39 p.m. Thursday (November 14), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 133-mile marker in Stafford County. The chain reaction crash resulted in at least three people being transported to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.