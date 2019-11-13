Work on new Chatham Bridge to get underway

Utility work will begin soon at the intersection of George Street and Sophia Street in the City of Fredericksburg in preparation for the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project.

Starting Monday, Nov. 18, George Street will be restricted to one-way westbound traffic between Sophia Street and Caroline Street.

Street parking will also be prohibited in the 100 block of George Street, which is between Sophia Street and Caroline Street

Sidewalks on both sides of George Street are planned to remain open.

The utility work may take up to 60 days to complete.

The Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River will be closed to all traffic for an improvement project by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

A detour will be in place for an anticipated 16 months while construction is underway.

The $23.4 million rehabilitation project will be advertised to potential bidders in January 2020.

The bridge may be closed to traffic as soon as May 2020.

Utility lines connected to the bridge are being moved in advance of the start of construction.

Once the project is complete, Chatham Bridge will have four travel lanes and a nearly 10-foot wide shared-use path separated from traffic by a barrier.

The distinctive church-style railing will be replaced with a similar style of rail. The lighting fixtures will also be replaced and will coordinate with existing light posts in downtown Fredericksburg.

The bridge’s shared-use path will connect with Stafford County’s future Belmont-Ferry Farm trail along the Rappahannock River.

Users of the path will be able to stop at a scenic overlook halfway across the bridge.

— Info from VDOT