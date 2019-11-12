With shorter days, many wonder if winter depression is a real thing

With the days are getting shorter and the temperatures colder, it’s common to feel slightly depressed as you patiently wait for the first blooms of spring – leaving many to wonder if winter depression is a real thing.

The answer is “yes,” winter depression, or fall and winter seasonal affective disorder, is a real ailment that affects many every year. So, what are some of the signs of winter depression?

Oversleeping

Loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed

Difficulty concentrating

Social withdrawal

Loss of energy

Appetite changes – especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates

Feelings of hopelessness and anxiety

But, have no fear – treatment is readily available and highly effective.

For starters, taking walks outside during lunch on sunny days without sunglasses on can be extremely beneficial.

Your brain craves exposure to sunlight during the winter and, even if it’s cold outside, will respond positively to a little time in the sun.

However, if you feel like more consistent exposure is needed, consider purchasing a sunlight lamp for your home.

Finally, simple antidepressant therapy can make all the difference in the world.

So, talk to your doctor about what may work best for you while you brave the winter cold.

This post is sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.