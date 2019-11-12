With the days are getting shorter and the temperatures colder, it’s common to feel slightly depressed as you patiently wait for the first blooms of spring – leaving many to wonder if winter depression is a real thing.
The answer is “yes,” winter depression, or fall and winter seasonal affective disorder, is a real ailment that affects many every year. So, what are some of the signs of winter depression?
- Oversleeping
- Loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed
- Difficulty concentrating
- Social withdrawal
- Loss of energy
- Appetite changes – especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates
- Feelings of hopelessness and anxiety
But, have no fear – treatment is readily available and highly effective.
- For starters, taking walks outside during lunch on sunny days without sunglasses on can be extremely beneficial.
- Your brain craves exposure to sunlight during the winter and, even if it’s cold outside, will respond positively to a little time in the sun.
However, if you feel like more consistent exposure is needed, consider purchasing a sunlight lamp for your home.
- Finally, simple antidepressant therapy can make all the difference in the world.
- So, talk to your doctor about what may work best for you while you brave the winter cold.
This post is sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.