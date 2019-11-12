Joseph Kenly Mizer

Joseph Mizer passed suddenly on November 10,2019 at the age of 68.

Born September 9, 1951, Joseph was a beloved father to his human children Jason Mizer (Megan), Christy Robson (Doug) Carrie Gill (Mike) as well as his beloved canine child, Tucker.

Joseph, a prolific prankster and lover of laughs, also leaves behind grandchildren Jordan Callahan (Scott) and Peyton Gill along with his siblings Gary Mizer (Pam) and Judith Elaine. Joseph is predeceased by his brother Wayne Mizer, parents Cecil and Edith Mizer, and his wife Karen L. Mizer.