It’s time to ask the police chief in Woodbridge

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host the remaining “Conversation with the Chief” forum for November.

The police department is asking anyone who lives in the area of Kilby Elementary School in Woodbridge to come out, meet the chief, and engage in conversation.

Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from residents.

It’ll be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at R. Dean Kilby Elementary School, 1800 Horner Road, Woodbridge

The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County in the future.