Illuminated tour to highlight Semper Fidelis Memorial Park

The National Museum of the Marine Corps will be holding an illuminated tour of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15.

The tour is self-guided and has museum docents at each monument ready to speak to visitors about the monument’s history and significance to the Marine Corps.

The path will be lit with luminarias to guide visitors and spotlights will highlight the many stunning monuments dedicated to Marine Corps history, including a statue of Marine Corps General Lejeune, commonly referred to as the ‘greatest of all Leathernecks’ and ‘The Marine’s Marine.’

The tour will be canceled in the event of inclement weather with the announcement coming at 12:00 P.M. on November 15th.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Va. 22172.