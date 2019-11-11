Stafford investigators say woman tried to kill her children

She was arrested on Saturday by Stafford sheriff’s deputies.

On November 9, 2019, at 7:58 a.m., units responded to the 200 block of Campus Drive after receiving information regarding a distraught woman at a residence.

They found a 9-year-old child and a 4-year-old child alone at the residence.

The child’s mother was later found in a parked car in the area of Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp.

Deputies then learned she had attempted to murder her two children before leaving the residence that morning.

“The incident is still under active investigation. So, while we aren’t yet releasing the details of how Ms. Wiggins attempted to kill the children, we can say there are no serious injuries to the children and they are safe,” Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of attempted capital murder.

Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, of Fredericksburg, is charged with attempted murder.