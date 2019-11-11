Nichele Green, 46, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9th, after a long illness. Nichele was born on October 13, 1973 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Nichele grew up in a military family and traveled throughout her childhood. After being born in Virginia, her father military career took them to England, Germany, and eventually to North Carolina where she met her soon to be husband, James. Nichele enjoyed sewing, cooking for her family, and creating artwork for others. But most importantly, Nichele was a unique and loving mother and wife.

Nichele left behind her devoted husband James, their sons Nathaniel and Samuel Green, as well as her father, Rodney Morrison, brothers; Jason and Sean, their children Natalie, Kenzie, and Rusty. Nichele also leaves behind her grandmother, Doris Mc Guinn, in-laws, Lynn Wing and Kevin Green, and their children AJ and Lauren Wing, and Kevin and Alex Green, as well as Harold and Lois Green. Nichele is proceeded in death by her mother, Barbara Morrison.

On November 19, 2019, there will be a memorial gathering from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City VA 22193