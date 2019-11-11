Minok Seo, of Bristow won $152,973

She won the cash by playing a “Print ‘n Play” Rolling Jackpot ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at J Jewelry, located inside Global Food at 13813 Foulger Square in Woodbridge, Virginia Lottery officials said.

“Print ‘n Play” Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot are won.