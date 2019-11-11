Minok Seo, of Bristow won $152,973

She won the cash by playing a “Print ‘n Play” Rolling Jackpot ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
- The ticket was purchased at J Jewelry, located inside Global Food at 13813 Foulger Square in Woodbridge, Virginia Lottery officials said.
“Print ‘n Play” Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot are won.
- The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10.
- The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.