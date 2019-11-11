Man shot near Sentara Lake Ridge after asking group to stop drinking, racing cars

On November 10 at 1:53 a.m., officers were called to the 12100 block of Kinnicutt Drive in Lake Ridge, near Sentara Lake Ridge hospital to investigate a shots fired call.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, reported to police that he confronted a group of unknown individuals in the street near the above area who were allegedly drinking and racing vehicles in the neighborhood.

The victim asked the people in the group to disperse, police told me.

During the encounter, one of the individuals brandished a handgun.

When the victim, and another occupant, attempted to flee in their vehicle, the suspect fired several rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle.

Rounds also struck a nearby parked, unoccupied vehicle. Officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway near the location.

A police K-9 conducted a search of the area. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

— Info from Prince William police.