Man shot near Sentara Lake Ridge after asking group to stop drinking, racing cars

On November 10 at 1:53 a.m., officers were called to the 12100 block of Kinnicutt Drive in Lake Ridge, near Sentara Lake Ridge hospital to investigate a shots fired call.
- The victim, a 29-year-old man, reported to police that he confronted a group of unknown individuals in the street near the above area who were allegedly drinking and racing vehicles in the neighborhood.
- The victim asked the people in the group to disperse, police told me.
During the encounter, one of the individuals brandished a handgun.
- When the victim, and another occupant, attempted to flee in their vehicle, the suspect fired several rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle.
Rounds also struck a nearby parked, unoccupied vehicle. Officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway near the location.
- A police K-9 conducted a search of the area. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
— Info from Prince William police.