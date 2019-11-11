Expect rain, possibly mixed with snow, then cold

Tonight
Rain likely, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
- The chance of precipitation is 60%.
- New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Rain, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 1 pm.
- Temperature falling to around 37 by noon.
- Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
- The chance of precipitation is 90%.
- Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
- Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
- Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
- Light south wind.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.