Expect rain, possibly mixed with snow, then cold

Tonight

Rain likely, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 60%.

New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Rain, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 1 pm.

Temperature falling to around 37 by noon.

Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Light south wind.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.