News

Expect rain, possibly mixed with snow, then cold

By Potomac Local News

Tonight
Rain likely, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

  • The chance of precipitation is 60%.
  • New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday
Rain, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 1 pm.

  • Temperature falling to around 37 by noon.
  • Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
  • The chance of precipitation is 90%.
  • Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

  • Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 39.

  • Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

  • Light south wind.

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

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