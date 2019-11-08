Fair provides options for inmates getting out of Prince William County jail

The Prince William County Adult Detention Center held its biannual community resource fair on October 29.

Usually held in April and September, the fair provides inmates with the opportunity to attend programs during their pre-release in incarceration.

This was the jail’s biggest fair to date, and the jail will continue to address and grow reentry transition services here at the ADC along with community partners, according to a jail spokeswoman.

The ADC provides anger management classes, AA groups, substance abuse support groups, religious services, and life skills presentations.

Inmate Deramus Joseph who attended the fair and told Potomac Local about how the resources helped him. He says that he wants to move out of Virginia and work as a physical therapist.

Vendors who attended included:

Breaking the Cycle of Crime

League of Women Voters

Northern Virginia Community College

Virginia Families and Fatherhood Initiative

The fair helps 150-200 inmates and they can continue to use services after they get out of jail.

*This story has been corrected.