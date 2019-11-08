18 votes down, Jack Cavalier is planning his next move in court

The longtime Griffis-Widewater District representative on the Stafford Board of Supervisors is waiting until next week for the county voter registrar to certify the results of Tuesday’s General Election.

According to the unofficial numbers, the Republican lost the vote to Democratic challenger Tinesha Allen by 18 votes.

Since the razor-thin margin makes Cavalier eligible for a recount, and Cavalier plans to petition a Stafford County judge for one next week, after the election results are certified.

Cavalier says irregularities that occurred Tuesday at polling places in the district that could have also affected the vote.

Incorrect ballots were distributed during the early-morning hours at two precincts, Griffis and Barrett, with the issue being corrected later in the day, he said.

The opening of a new Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in August also meant a polling place change for voters, and that, said Cavalier, could have also led to voter confusion.

“There were enough irregularities that another look at the physical ballots might turn up some changes,” Cavalier told me.

Allen spoke to me on Tuesday and told me she’s happy the voters chose her to be the next district supervisor and is looking forward to a smooth transition.