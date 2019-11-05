Blame it on the good economy — a nursing shortage in a competitive job market that has left places like the Prince William Health District unable to hire.

The public health agency, with locations in Manassas and Woodbridge, as 12 of its 19 positions open.

This has been the case for the past two years, Dr. Alison Ansher told Potomac Local in an interview on Tuesday.

Her office has been hit with a large wave of retiring employees in recent months, she adds.

All of this had led to a consolidation of services at the two clinics.

Women’s wellness services will be consolidated to the Woodbridge clinic site, at 4001 Prince William Parkway.

Teen wellness services will continue in both in Woodbridge, and at the Manassas clinic at 9301 Lee Avenue, just outside the county courthouse.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) testing and treatment will also be available in Manassas.

Refugee screenings will be conducted in the Manassas site only.

Tuberculosis screening and treatment will be handled on an individual basis.

These services are provided to many people who haven’t visited a doctor’s office in years, said Ansher.

As Prince William County’s population continues to grow, Ansher is still trying to grow her staff.

She’s had some recent interviews, however, no candidates have accepted the position, opting for higher-paying jobs.

The average annual pay is about $60,000, and the health district is seeing would-be nurses take jobs elsewhere in other health districts and at the Federal Government, that pay more.

That’s despite some perks, like college loan repayment, and a permanent schedule that offers nights, weekends, and holidays off, said Ansher.

Jobs for qualified nurses to provide a broad range of public health nursing services are listed at jobs.virginia.gov.

Services will be reevaluated as new staff is able to be hired and trained, she adds.