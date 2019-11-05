Blame it on the good economy — a nursing shortage in a competitive job market that has left places like the Prince William Health District unable to hire.
- The public health agency, with locations in Manassas and Woodbridge, as 12 of its 19 positions open.
- This has been the case for the past two years, Dr. Alison Ansher told Potomac Local in an interview on Tuesday.
- Her office has been hit with a large wave of retiring employees in recent months, she adds.
All of this had led to a consolidation of services at the two clinics.
- Women’s wellness services will be consolidated to the Woodbridge clinic site, at 4001 Prince William Parkway.
- Teen wellness services will continue in both in Woodbridge, and at the Manassas clinic at 9301 Lee Avenue, just outside the county courthouse.
- Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) testing and treatment will also be available in Manassas.
- Refugee screenings will be conducted in the Manassas site only.
- Tuberculosis screening and treatment will be handled on an individual basis.
These services are provided to many people who haven’t visited a doctor’s office in years, said Ansher.
As Prince William County’s population continues to grow, Ansher is still trying to grow her staff.
- She’s had some recent interviews, however, no candidates have accepted the position, opting for higher-paying jobs.
- The average annual pay is about $60,000, and the health district is seeing would-be nurses take jobs elsewhere in other health districts and at the Federal Government, that pay more.
- That’s despite some perks, like college loan repayment, and a permanent schedule that offers nights, weekends, and holidays off, said Ansher.
- Jobs for qualified nurses to provide a broad range of public health nursing services are listed at jobs.virginia.gov.
Services will be reevaluated as new staff is able to be hired and trained, she adds.