Santa will visit Lake Ridge on December 14

The annual “Santa’s Lake Ridge Parade” will march down Harbor Drive, through Tacketts Mill.

This year’s theme is a “Storybook Christmas.”

The Quantico Marine Corps Marching Band will lead the parade.

Marchers and floats will pass a reviewing stand, and then head into the lower level of Tacketts Mill to find the end of the parade route.

Spectators are encouraged to watch from the sidewalks on Harbor Drive.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.