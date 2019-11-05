Santa will visit Lake Ridge on December 14

By Potomac Local News
(Photo; Mary Davidson/PotomacLocal.com)

The annual “Santa’s Lake Ridge Parade” will march down Harbor Drive, through Tacketts Mill.

  • This year’s theme is a “Storybook Christmas.”

The Quantico Marine Corps Marching Band will lead the parade.

  • Marchers and floats will pass a reviewing stand, and then head into the lower level of Tacketts Mill to find the end of the parade route.
  • Spectators are encouraged to watch from the sidewalks on Harbor Drive.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.

  • More information and an entry form for those who want to participate can be found on the parade website.

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