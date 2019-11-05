Santa will visit Lake Ridge on December 14

The annual “Santa’s Lake Ridge Parade” will march down Harbor Drive, through Tacketts Mill.
- This year’s theme is a “Storybook Christmas.”
The Quantico Marine Corps Marching Band will lead the parade.
- Marchers and floats will pass a reviewing stand, and then head into the lower level of Tacketts Mill to find the end of the parade route.
- Spectators are encouraged to watch from the sidewalks on Harbor Drive.
The parade begins at 11 a.m.
- More information and an entry form for those who want to participate can be found on the parade website.