November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Even though we are seeing a decrease in deaths from the disease, it remains the number one cancer killer – more than prostate, breast and colon cancers combined.

Part of the reason is that unless it’s caught at the early stages when the tumor is in one area, it spreads and is often deadly.

If it is caught at early stages, there’s good news – removal of the tumor can be done more efficiently than ever.

Using robotic surgical tools, surgeons are able to perform minimally-invasive removal of lung tumors.

While not every lung resection (removal of part of the lung) can be done this way, due to the individual’s health and complexity of the situation, overall robotic surgery can be beneficial to patients.

In addition to having more efficient surgical options, anyone with a history of smoking should schedule a lung CT scan to catch any tumors at the early stages.

“I wish people knew more about the advantages of lung cancer screenings. There used to be no good way to screen and now CAT scans with low dose radiation make it much easier to have proof every year that the lungs are tumor-free,” said Dr. Bethany Tan, a general thoracic surgeon.

An annual lung cancer screening is recommended for anyone over 55 who has 30 pack-years (having smoked around a pack a day) or has been a smoker within the last 15 years.