New historical marker notes site of Woodbridge Airport

Supervisor Ruth Anderson gathered a small crowd on the side of Old Bridge Road to mark another point Prince William County’s history.
- The old Woodbridge Airport was located on what today is the Festival at Lake Ridge shopping center, near the intersection of Old Bridge and Hedges Run Drive.
- It was in operation from 1961 to 1987 and was a hub for small planes.
- As the suburbs grew up around it, the airport eventually closed.
Steven Whitecoff, son of airport founder Steve Whitecoff spoke at the dedication.
- He recalled the airport being a gathering place for pilots, even if they weren’t planning to fly that day.
The historical marker was the work of Kimball Brace, chairman of the Prince William County Historical Commission.
- Anderson appointed Brace to the commission.
- Commissioner Dennis Van Derlakse also spoke at the dedication ceremony.
The marker was dedicated on October 29, 2019.
Go deeper: Find more information about the airport in this historical article.