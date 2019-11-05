New historical marker notes site of Woodbridge Airport

Supervisor Ruth Anderson gathered a small crowd on the side of Old Bridge Road to mark another point Prince William County’s history.

The old Woodbridge Airport was located on what today is the Festival at Lake Ridge shopping center, near the intersection of Old Bridge and Hedges Run Drive.

It was in operation from 1961 to 1987 and was a hub for small planes.

As the suburbs grew up around it, the airport eventually closed.

Steven Whitecoff, son of airport founder Steve Whitecoff spoke at the dedication.

He recalled the airport being a gathering place for pilots, even if they weren’t planning to fly that day.

The historical marker was the work of Kimball Brace, chairman of the Prince William County Historical Commission.

Anderson appointed Brace to the commission.

Commissioner Dennis Van Derlakse also spoke at the dedication ceremony.

The marker was dedicated on October 29, 2019.

Go deeper: Find more information about the airport in this historical article.



