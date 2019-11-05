Mr. Michael Hobart Wahler

In Loving Memory

Michael Hobart Wahler

September 22, 1944 ~ November 2, 2019

Michael died in Woodbridge, Virginia on November 2, 2019 at the age of 75 years after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Sun of 48 years and their son , William of St. Petersburgs, Florida.

Michael was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served valiantly. While serving in Japan he met his Korean bride. When returning to the States, Michael was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and later at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. His last duty station was Soesterberg Air Force Base in the Netherlands. He retired in 1990 after 24 years of service to his country.

The funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City on Friday at 10:30 am.