Manassas homicide victim identified, arrests made

The victim of the homicide that occurred on Leighton Place in Manassas on Oct. 29, 2019 is identified as Richard WEBSTER, a 21 year-old resident of Manassas.

Detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with this case.

Nieko Anderson, 19, of Manassas, is charged with murder.

Sofia Misuraca, 20, of Haymarket, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

John Childs II, 25, of Manassas, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police did not release any additional information on the shooting.