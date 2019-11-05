Manassas homicide victim identified, arrests made

The victim of the homicide that occurred on Leighton Place in Manassas on Oct. 29, 2019 is identified as Richard WEBSTER, a 21 year-old resident of Manassas.
Detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with this case.
- Nieko Anderson, 19, of Manassas, is charged with murder.
- Sofia Misuraca, 20, of Haymarket, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
- John Childs II, 25, of Manassas, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Police did not release any additional information on the shooting.
- The case remains under investigation, they say.