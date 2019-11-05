Ebert named Manassas Christmas Parade ‘Man of the Year’

Retiring Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Paul Ebert will headline the annual parade.

Paul Ebert retires at the end of the year having served 52 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the citizens of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. During his tenure, he has steadfastly upheld the laws of Virginia in the pursuit of justice and community safety.

When Paul was first elected in 1967, he was a part-time prosecutor with three assistants. In 1980, the position became full-time with a dedicated staff which currently numbers 52.

Paul is a life-long Virginian who was born in Roanoke and grew up in Fall Church. He and his family moved to Manassas in 1965. Paul earned his undergraduate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, now known as Virginia Tech. He earned his law degree from the George Washington University School of Law.

Over the years, Paul has prosecuted and successfully convicted many criminals. Several of these cases, including the D.C. sniper, have gained national attention. Paul has served in many professional associations, often in leadership roles. He has been honored with numerous awards in both law and law enforcement.