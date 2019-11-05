Exclusive: A new groove for Joplin, Aden roads in Prince William County

Joplin and Aden roads in Prince William County have new safety additions after recent re-pavements.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been implementing new safety treatments to roads with the aim of preventing road crashes.

Centerline Rumble Strips (CRS) have been installed in the middle of the roads.

The grooves are designed to prevent drivers from crossing into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Why it matters: Road-departure crashes account for half of the fatal roadway crashes, as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grooves are similar to Edgeline Rumble Strips which are on the sides of the road.

When driven over, they make very distinctive noise and vibration to let drivers know they are drifting out of their desired lanes.

Centerline pavement markings are painted over the grooves to enhance their visibility.

VDOT says the new grooves installed on other roads have led to a reduction of crashes.

CRS has been shown to reduce crashes by up to 60%.

If fully deployed, it’s estimated that the CRS could prevent up to thirteen deaths and 115 injuries every year, VDOT says.

VDOT spokesperson Jennifer McCord has confirmed that the new CRS is being installed in coordination with the current road resurfacing schedule for Virginia.

These new measures have already been installed on roads in Fauquier County and will soon be installed on other roads in Prince William County.

Joplin Road and Aden roads are two heavily-traveled, two-lane roads.