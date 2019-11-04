Tuesday is Election Day in Virginia

It’s all come down to this: Election Day in the Old Dominion.

The balance of power could shift in the General Assembly as Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House of Delegates (51-29 seats) and State Senate (21-19 seats).

Polls have favored Democrats to pick up seats in this election cycle.

On the money side of things, Democrats have also outraised their Republican challengers.

VPAP has their eye on several key races in our area, to include the 51 District race between incumbent Hyla Ayala (D) and Richard Anderson (R), the challenger who held the seat between 2010 and 2017.

They’re also watching the 40 District race held by Tim Hugo (R), who won by 106 votes.

We’re also watching the 50 District race, with the seat currently held by Lee Carter (D) since 2017.

Carter brought Bernie Sanders to Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas to rally vote late Monday.

Ian Lovejoy (R) hopes to win the seat, after serving on the Manassas City Council.

In Prince William County, all seats on the Board of County Supervisors are up for grabs.

As is the sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney positions.

As are each seat on the School Board.

In Stafford, three Board of Supervisors seats (George Washington, Griffis-Widewater, Rock Hill districts) are up for grabs.

So are three seats on the School Board.

At the courthouse, the sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney seats are up for grabs.

In Manassas, there are open seats on the City Council and School Board.

Referendums: In Prince William, voters will be asked to borrow up to $396 million for roads and parks projects.

In Stafford, voters will be asked to borrow up to $50 for road projects.

See our voter guide, and see FAQs about voting.