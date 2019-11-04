Tolled I-395 E-ZPass Express Lanes to open Sunday, Nov. 17

For final preparation, the 395 HOV lanes will close the evening of Friday, November 15. With safety as the priority, the Express Lanes team is preparing drivers for the changes.

All ramps that currently lead to the 395 HOV lanes will require an E-ZPass® or E-ZPass® Flex when the lanes become the 395 Express Lanes. This includes the northbound ramps near S. Eads Street.

The 395 Express Lanes will pick up where the 95 Express Lanes leave off (around Edsall Road) and run up to the 14th Street Bridge in D.C., giving drivers a continuous trip to the D.C. line.

The redesigned interchange at S. Eads Street will bring quicker access to the Pentagon and Pentagon City, but it may take drivers some time to adjust to the new traffic patterns.

There will be two ramps to exit the northbound 395 Express Lanes to S. Eads Street – one ramp to the Pentagon and another ramp to Pentagon City. If exiting to the Pentagon remember to stay left. New traffic lights will also go into effect.

Beginning the evening of November 14, new stoplights on S. Eads Street and the Pentagon reservation will be placed into flash mode until the Lanes open on Sunday, November 17. Virginia State Police and/or Safety Service Patrol will be on location to assist travelers.

The time it takes to reverse the 395 and 95 Express Lanes may take a bit longer during early operations because of the new stoplights at S. Eads Street.

Photo: VDOT