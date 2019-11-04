Stafford man wanted in Lake Ridge shooting

On October 25, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit obtained additional information that led to the identity of the suspect sought in connection to the shooting incident that was reported to have occurred in the 12800 block of Island House Lp. in Lake Ridge on October 17.

Wanted: [Photo from February 2019]

Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On October 17 at 2:05AM, officers responded to the Glen Ridge Commons Apartments located in the 12800 block of Island House Lp. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired called. As officers were responding, they learned of a victim, later identified as a 23-year-old woman, being treated at an area hospital who was reportedly struck during the encounter. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. When officers arrived in the area of the shooting, they located an unoccupied apartment with evidence of gunshots being fired both inside and outside of an apartment. No other injuries or property damage were reported. During the investigation, evidence of narcotics was located, and a search warrant was subsequently executed on the apartment. Suspected cocaine and marijuana were recovered along with ammunition. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.