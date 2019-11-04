Lydia Rodriguez, of Woodbridge won $100,000 playing Powerball

She played using the Virginia Lottery’s Online Play function to play from her home.
- Her numbers matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number in the October 19 Powerball drawing. Normally, that wins $50,000. However, she spent an extra buck for Power Play, which doubled her prize to $100,000.
- “I was in shock at first,” she said, referring to the moment she found out she had won. “When I saw the amount, I was like… okay,” a press release states.
- The winning numbers in the October 19 drawing were 14-27-29-59-65, and the Powerball number was 12.