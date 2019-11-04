Homeschool students 20th in the nation by the U.S. High School Football Association

The NVHAA Centurions, a competitive, varsity-level sports program serving Northern Virginia, were also named Most Christ-Like Team in the Eastern Christian Conference, as voted by the ECC Coaches.

“We’re really proud of our boys and their hard work. I would say that their character counts more than anything- we’re trying to raise young men of integrity, but we’re also proud of their achievements on the field,” said Head coach Wayne Stillwell.

The Centurions football team will compete in the National Homeschool Football Tournament in Panama City Beach, Fla. the week of November 20-24 to finish out their season.