Dumfries offices closed, service center open on Election Day

It’s the first time the town offices have been closed on Election Day.

The Jeff Simpson Community Center (the building across the parking lot from town hall) serves as a polling place for voters.

There are no Dumfries Town Council seats on the ballot on Tuesday.

“Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of presenting the policy to make the November General Election Day, a holiday for town staff. It is my hope that one day, Election Day will become a state holiday in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as Honorable Senator Louise Lucas of Portsmouth proposed earlier this year,” Dumfries Councilwoman Cydny Neville told Potomac Local.

The town’s newly-opened customer service center will remain open.

That’s were residents and business owners can pay fees, fines, apply for permits, and conduct some DMV transactions.

The town chose to close town offices on Election Day rather than on Lee-Jackson Day, observed in January.