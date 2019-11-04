Ann Wheeler receives endorsements from public safety, education, business, labor, advocacy Organizations

As Chair of the Board of Supervisors, it is important to work alongside leaders with different expertise in our community to best represent all the people of Prince William County.

I have worked at many levels to make our county a better place for many years, and over the past few months, I have spent time listening to you, the residents of Prince William, and the leaders of our great community organizations.

If I am elected on Tuesday, I want to focus on bringing vision, integrity, and inclusivity back to our county’s Board.

I will fight for people from different backgrounds and make sure we work together to lead Prince William County into the future.

I am honored to have received the endorsements of a diverse group of community organizations here in Prince William County.

I plan to work hard to keep our county a safe place to live and work, and I have been endorsed by our public safety professionals including:

The Prince William Professional Firefighters

The Prince William County Police Association

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association

I am committed to increasing teacher pay and decreasing our class sizes. I have been endorsed by teachers, through:

The Prince William Political Action Committee of Educators

I pledge to make it easier to do business in Prince William County by making sure we support the flourishing businesses that are already here and attracting new businesses to locate here. I have been endorsed by business organizations including

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce NOVA BIZPAC

I promise to work with labor organizations to make sure workers in Prince William County are treated fairly. I have been endorsed by several labor organizations including

The Northern Virginia Labor Federation

The Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association

IBEW Local 26

Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters

I am committed to making our county more inclusive, and I have also received the support of advocacy groups that work on behalf of marginalized communities, including

CASA in Action

Emily’s List

I’m proud that every single group that has interviewed the candidates for Chair has endorsed my campaign. But the only endorsement that truly matters is the voters on Election Day.

Please vote on Tuesday and thank you to the thousands of people I have met on this campaign who have shared with me their ideas and vision for our county.

If elected, I will work hard to never let you down!

Paid for and authorized by Wheeler for Prince William County.