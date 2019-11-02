First Friday security costs spike after open alcohol permit

A new ABC permit allows those attending the city’s monthly First Friday events to walk around and visit the shops downtown with cups of alcohol in hand.

The booze must have been purchased at a participating restaurant in and cup with the restaurant’s logo.

The very first First Friday on with alcohol held in September drew about 7,000 visitors.

That’s about 6,000 more visitors than an average First Friday event.

Why it matters: That record-breaking attendance is what is driving up the cost of security

In October 2019, the cost was $1,180 for four officers from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

In September 2018, the cost for three police officers from 5-10 p.m. was $600.

Back in 2017, Prince said that there were five officers detailed to First Friday from 5:30

p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “The ABC permit or Sip and Shop has only extended the hours for the detailed officers and road closures,” said city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

The security at First Friday entails “detailed officers on foot patrol in the event area”, according to Prince.

Security has been provided at First Friday since its inception, Prince said.

HMI pays those fees, she added.

According to HMI’s (Historic Manassas, Inc.) website: “First Friday events provide a fun way to interact with the community while experiencing Downtown Manassas.

Participating First Friday locations agree to stay open until 9 p.m. and often provide a fun game, special discount, or activity that fits the shared theme for the month.”

HMI gets the majority – 58% – of its funding from the city, with an annual budget of about $475,000.