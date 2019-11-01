Woman robbed at gunpoint outside hair salon

Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at Savvy Hair Gallery near the Stafford post office, at 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
- Upon arrival, they made contact with a salon employee who told deputies she had just left the salon and was sitting in her vehicle when a male subject approached.
- The subject pointed a gun at her and told her to give him her purse and money.
- She then began screaming and the subject fled on foot.
- Deputies canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located.
- The incident remains under investigation.
-Information from the Stafford sheriff’s office.