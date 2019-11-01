Woman robbed at gunpoint outside hair salon

Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at Savvy Hair Gallery near the Stafford post office, at 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Upon arrival, they made contact with a salon employee who told deputies she had just left the salon and was sitting in her vehicle when a male subject approached.

The subject pointed a gun at her and told her to give him her purse and money.

She then began screaming and the subject fled on foot.

Deputies canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located.

The incident remains under investigation.

-Information from the Stafford sheriff’s office.