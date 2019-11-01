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Officials will inspect the Smith Lake dam in North Stafford

By Rick Horner

The nearly 30-year-old dam, located at Smith Lake Park, a popular destination for soccer parents, holds back one of three reservoirs in Stafford County.

  • The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a $100,911 contract to inspect the dam’s electrical and instrumentation systems. 

Why it matters: Those systems which include gauges that are used to identify levels of pressure, flow, chemical feed rates, etc. could be obsolete or need replacement due to old age.

  • Contractors would then recommend what improvements may need to be made to bring the dam up to current state and federal standards.

  • The assessment will also try to determine the remaining lifespan of those systems.

  • The assessment will also try to determine the cost of replacing those systems 

The board approved funding for this assessment to be used from the County’s Public Works/Utility operating fund.

  • The County has yet to announce who won the contract.

  • County leaders did not say when the work will be complete. 

The Smith Lake Dam study comes as county officials are also scrambling to fix a dam at its Able Lake Reservoir.

  • An underwater flood gate got stuck in an open position in 2017, and a steel plug was put in place as a stop-gap measure to prevent water flow.

  • Water is now leaking from that plug, leaving county officials left working on a fix to the problem.

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