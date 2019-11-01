Officials will inspect the Smith Lake dam in North Stafford

The nearly 30-year-old dam, located at Smith Lake Park, a popular destination for soccer parents, holds back one of three reservoirs in Stafford County.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a $100,911 contract to inspect the dam’s electrical and instrumentation systems.

Why it matters: Those systems which include gauges that are used to identify levels of pressure, flow, chemical feed rates, etc. could be obsolete or need replacement due to old age.



Contractors would then recommend what improvements may need to be made to bring the dam up to current state and federal standards.

The assessment will also try to determine the remaining lifespan of those systems.

The assessment will also try to determine the cost of replacing those systems

The board approved funding for this assessment to be used from the County’s Public Works/Utility operating fund.



The County has yet to announce who won the contract.

County leaders did not say when the work will be complete.

The Smith Lake Dam study comes as county officials are also scrambling to fix a dam at its Able Lake Reservoir.

