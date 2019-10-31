Woodbridge woman, 85, killed in crash

On October 31 at 8:08 a.m., officers were called to the area of Minnieville Road and Fowke Lane, near Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1997 Toyota Corolla was on Fowke Lane crossing Minnieville Road when the vehicle collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Minnieville Road.

A passenger in the Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased passenger in the 1997 Toyota Corolla was identified as Maria Amparo RUIZ, 85, of Woodbridge

The driver of the 1997 Toyota Corolla was identified as a 69-year-old man of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as 41-year-old man of Woodbridge

— Info from Prince William police.