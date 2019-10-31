Woodbridge bank robber makes off with cash

On October 30 at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to the BB&T Bank at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.
The investigation revealed that a man entered the bank and approached a teller.
- The man passed a note to the teller which demanded money and implied the suspect was armed.
- No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.
- The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot.
A police K-9 was called to search for the suspect who was not located.
- The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Male, unknown race, between 33-37 years of age, 5’7”, 170lbs with a dark complexion
- Last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black glasses, and gloves.