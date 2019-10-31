Published October 31, 2019 at 10:55AM | Updated November 11, 2019 at 1:26PM

Woodbridge bank robber makes off with cash

On October 30 at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to the BB&T Bank at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed that a man entered the bank and approached a teller.

The man passed a note to the teller which demanded money and implied the suspect was armed.

No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot.

A police K-9 was called to search for the suspect who was not located.

The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Male, unknown race, between 33-37 years of age, 5’7”, 170lbs with a dark complexion