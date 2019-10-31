Vanuch won’t turn Stafford into Fairfax with high rises, high taxes

Crystal Vanuch was the first to announce her candidacy and platform on managing growth, improving schools, safer roads, supporting first responders, and creating economic development as the Republican candidate for Rock Hill District Supervisor.

If elected, she would also be tasked as Supervisor to handle the election redistricting in 2020.

Vanuch has a record of experience and service to the County serving on the Planning Commission for the past four years, in contrast to her opponent who just moved to the district one year ago.

Rock Hill is one of the only election districts that has seen very little residential growth in the last four years.

Crystal has advocated for years, while on the planning commission, that all development must pay for itself and not fall on the backs of the taxpayers.

She has not voted for a single rezoning in Rock Hill her entire term on the planning commission.

“I refuse to turn Stafford into Fairfax with high rise after high rise, crammed cookie-cutter houses, and astronomical taxes,” said Vanuch.

Back in July, Vanuch was the only Rock Hill Supervisor candidate to advocate for the July pay raise to address retention and recruitment for police, fire and rescue.

After completing several Sheriff’s Office ride alongs she became very vocal about the discrepancies in pay compared to neighboring counties for our public safety personnel.

“Many of these men and women start their career and are trained in Stafford only to be picked off by neighboring counties that pay a better salary. It is so costly to train a new deputy, firefighter, and EMT. We should be using that money to retain these individuals and the Board of Supervisors is the body that can do that by transitioning them to a public safety pay scale in order to better support their families.

“This is my hometown. So, to me, this election is about protecting Stafford County and our citizens or letting it turn into Fairfax. That is the choice voters have when they go into the ballot box on November 5.





It’s about making sure our schools are places that our children can get a quality education like I did growing up.

It’s about retaining our teachers, bus drivers, police, fire, and EMS in Stafford County.This is why I am the recommended candidate of the Stafford Education Association and have the endorsement of the Sheriff and current Rock Hill Supervisor Wendy Maurer.

I am the only one with a proven record of managing growth in a smart and strategic way.”

This election is about who has the knowledge, passion, and experience to fight for Rock Hill. It’s about protecting our rural integrity and being capable of having tough negotiations with businesses to bring in the revenue and desired shopping we need to spend our money where we live. Since January 14 I have personally knocked on thousands of doors every day after work until dark as well as every weekend.

No one has worked harder, or will work harder for Rock Hill, so I am humbling asking for your vote on Tuesday, November 5,” said Vanuch.

This post was paid for and authorized by Friends of Vanuch.