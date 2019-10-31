Stafford offers tips, Tweets to keep kids safe this Halloween

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies patrolling the neighborhoods of Stafford County on Halloween evening, Thursday, October 31, 2019, to ensure that trick-or-treaters have a safe night.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office will offer candy screening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Stafford Courthouse located at 1300 Courthouse Road.

Please note: The x-ray process can only detect the presence of pins, needles or other metallic objects.

The Sheriff’s Office will also be participating in a Halloween “Tweet Along.” Follow us on social media at #SCSOTweetsOnPatrol.

The Sheriff’s Office is recommending that trick-or-treaters follow these Halloween safety tips:

Drug-laced edibles are legal in some states. Have an adult inspect the ingredient label of any off brand candy you are unfamiliar with.

Have your name and address attached to your costume or wear an identification bracelet.

Use flashlights and wear reflective or light-colored clothing.

Stay in a group while trick-or-treating and only visit homes with porch lights on.

Never enter the home of a stranger or accept rides from a stranger.

Young children should always be accompanied by an adult.

Use crosswalks and sidewalks, when available, and obey all traffic signals.

“The safety of the community is our number one priority,” said Sheriff David P. Decatur. “We will have a visible presence throughout the county on Halloween to ensure trick-or-treaters enjoy a safe and fun-filled evening. The men and women of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office will be working around the clock to keep the community safe.”