Modell’s first at Potomac Mills today with Nationals championship gear

At about 8:30 a.m., fans strolled in to purchase the hoodies, t-shirts, and other collectible merchandise displayed at a table in front of the store.

The items were shipped directly to the store.

Store employees told me they arrived at work shortly after 2 a.m. to put out the merchandise and to get ready for the day after the Washington Nationals clinched the title in Game 7 of the World Series.

Employees likened it to practice for the Black Friday shopping dash slated for next month.

Championship merchandise had yet to arrive at another nearby store in the shopping mall, Locker Room by Lids.

The store manager had to drive to BWI Airport to pick up the merchandise.

“We’re getting our asses handed to us because Modell’s already has their shipment,” one store employee said.

Those stores selling sporting goods and Nationals merchandise were open early, before the mall’s usual open time at 10 a.m.

The Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros in Game 7, on October 30 in Houston, six runs to two.