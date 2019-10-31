Delegate accused of being absent launches a statewide bus tour

Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy is touring the state in support of her fellow Democratic candidates who vow to push for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Announced on October 25 and set to last through November 3, the tour includes stops in Fredericksburg, Newport News, McLean, Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Stafford.

Carroll Foy represents House District 2 in Stafford and Woodbridge.

Heather Mitchell, her Republican opponent in the upcoming November 5 General Election, too issue with Carroll Foy’s frequent, out of area travel at a debate I moderated in Dumfries on October 22.

“It amazes me that she finds the time to take a bus tour of the state, but doesn’t have time to talk with her own constituents or hold hearings on Justin Fairfax. I applaud anyone who wants to run for higher office, but not while throwing her own constituents under the bus,” Mitchell told Potomac Local.

She’s referring to current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax who was accused this year by two women of sexually assaulting them.

Foy has spent much time traveling the state this year, stumping for other Democrats in their respective districts, championing the ERA cause.

Multiple Democratic sources tell me Carroll Foy plans to mount a campaign for Virginia Attorney General.

Carroll Foy maintains that she’s focused on the issues in Prince William and Stafford counties, and winning this upcoming election.

“When I ran to represent the Second House District in 2017, I made many promises to my constituents, and I am proud to say I delivered on what I set out to accomplish. We expanded Medicaid to 400,000 Virginians, passed a budget that includes a 3% salary increase for teachers and a 2% salary increase for law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth, and co-sponsored a bill that makes it easier for our children to receive Career and Technical Education certifications in our public schools,” she told Potomac Local.

Carroll Foy has attended 23 town hall meetings in her district since she was elected two years ago.