Published October 31, 2019 at 11:53AM | Updated October 31, 2019 at 3:41PM

A few transit options to get you to the Nationals World Series parade

The Nationals victory parade is set for 2 p.m. at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 15th Street NW.

OmniRide will provide regularly-scheduled Saturday bus service between Woodbridge and the Franconia-Springfield Metro station via it’s Metro Express service.

Three-morning trips — 7:30, 9, and 10:30 a.m. — leave the OmniRide Transit Center in Woodbridge.

The first post-parade Evening return trips from the Springfield Metro back to OmniRide start at 3:30 p.m.

Amtrak offers Saturday service on its Northeast Regional train 194, with stops in Fredericksburg and Quantico at 11:17 and 11:37 a.m., respectively.

The return train leaves Union Station at 4:35 p.m

Virginia Railway Express does not offer service on weekends and doesn’t plan to make an exception despite the World Series win, spokeswoman Karen Clark Duncan told me.

Expect a crush of people using Metro to get to the parade.

Make sure your SmartTrip card is loaded with fare to avoid lines at station fare kiosks.

Washington, D.C. officials urge everyone head to the festivities to leave their car at home.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in game seven of the World Series.