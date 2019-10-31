A few transit options to get you to the Nationals World Series parade

The Nationals victory parade is set for 2 p.m. at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 15th Street NW.
OmniRide will provide regularly-scheduled Saturday bus service between Woodbridge and the Franconia-Springfield Metro station via it’s Metro Express service.
- Three-morning trips — 7:30, 9, and 10:30 a.m. — leave the OmniRide Transit Center in Woodbridge.
- The first post-parade Evening return trips from the Springfield Metro back to OmniRide start at 3:30 p.m.
Amtrak offers Saturday service on its Northeast Regional train 194, with stops in Fredericksburg and Quantico at 11:17 and 11:37 a.m., respectively.
- The return train leaves Union Station at 4:35 p.m
Virginia Railway Express does not offer service on weekends and doesn’t plan to make an exception despite the World Series win, spokeswoman Karen Clark Duncan told me.
Expect a crush of people using Metro to get to the parade.
- Make sure your SmartTrip card is loaded with fare to avoid lines at station fare kiosks.
- Washington, D.C. officials urge everyone head to the festivities to leave their car at home.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in game seven of the World Series.
- It’s the first World Series victory in franchise history.
- The team, founded in 1969, relocated from Montreal to Washington, D.C. in 2005.