USA BMX choses Prince William for ‘East Coast Nationals’

Prince William County and NOVA BMX have been selected to host the ‘East Coast Nationals’ August 14 – 16, 2020.

USA BMX last hosted a national event in the County in 2016.

The Board of County Supervisors recent investment in track refurbishments and lighting enhancements at the county-owned BMX track, leased and operated by NOVA BMX, aided in soliciting the event’s return to the County.

“On behalf of the Board of County Supervisors, we are pleased to welcome back USA BMX and its thousands of athletes and spectators to Prince William County,” said Ruth M. Anderson, Occoquan District County Supervisor whose district includes the County’s BMX track. “Sporting events such as these are vital to providing new opportunities for county residents while supporting our $619 million tourism economy including the many world-class sports facilities and attractions that call Prince William home,” she added.

“We are excited to return to Prince William County in 2020 for our East Coast Nationals competition,” stated John David, Chief Operating Officer of USA BMX. ”We plan to work hand-in-hand with the County’s Office of Tourism to attract many out-of-town competitors to make this year’s event one of the biggest yet,” he added.

The Prince William County Office of Tourism in partnership with USA BMX will open a pop-up visitor center at the event to distribute exclusive deals as part of its ‘Show Your Card & Save Program’ to encourage spending at local businesses.

USA BMX EVENT QUICK FACTS

August 14th thru August 16th, 2020 at NOVA BMX located adjacent to the Prince William County Government Complex

USA BMX last hosted a National event in Prince William County in 2016

The 2016 event attracted over 2,500 participants and spectators from all 50 states to compete over the 3-day event

The event is relocating from Severn, Maryland to Prince William County, Virginia in 2020

The County’s BMX track is the only official BMX track of its kind in Northern Virginia

The event highlights a significant win for the County’s sports tourism initiative designed to attract large-scale sports tournaments and athletic events.

Sports tourism in the United States is a $11.4 billion economy according to the Sports Events and Tourism Association (SportsETA).

Spending by sports tourism impacts the Prince William economy by attracting out-of-area visitors to the county to shop, dine, play, and stay supporting local businesses and generating ancillary tax revenue that benefits residents.

Photo: NOVA BMX