Two fields at Smith Lake Park to get synthetic turf replacement

Stafford County will contract with the company FieldTurf to replace the synthetic turf on two athletic fields in Smith Lake Park which is located in North Stafford.

Why it matters: After 11 years of continuous use by youth and adult sports organization the turf has to be replaced.

Synthetic turf is more durable than natural turf so it can be used all year round.

The two fields are multi-purpose and are used by several different local teams from Stafford and abroad that play football, soccer, lacrosse, and rugby.

The board approved a total of $832,000 to be spent on the project.

No completion date for the fields has been announced.

The county used the Keystone Purchasing Network (KPN) in search of the best deal.

KPN helps to find cost-effective bids on projects for school districts and other public agencies.

The winning bidder for the contract is FieldTurf USA Inc. (FieldTurf), a Montreal-based business with U.S. office in San Diego.

The contract with FieldTurf is valid until Feb. 28, 2020.

Photo: Turf field at Embrey Mill Park / Stafford County Parks and Rec