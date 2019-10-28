Portion of Brooke Road reopens for the first time since September 2018

The portion of the Brooke Road safety improvement project requiring the closure near Stagecoach Road has concluded.

Officials opened the road over the weekend. The road is officially open today, Monday, October 28, 2019, to thru-traffic although there is still ongoing construction related to the project through March 2020.

Brooke Road was closed to through traffic on September 17, 2018. Record-setting rainfalls impacted the progress of construction and led to an earlier delay.

Despite some setbacks, including the wettest year on record and materials failures that delayed the reopening of the road to thru-traffic, the project is still scheduled to finish ahead of its contractual completion date of March 2020.

The Contractor has provided the necessary improvements required by the Virginia Department of Transportation so that residents can start driving on the road again.

The road improvement project is an initiative that grew out of the Youth Driver Safety Task Force Study and the 2008 Transportation Bond Referendum.