RED VEIN promises a unique haunt experience for horror enthusiasts

The Halloween haunt RED VEIN has been terrifying people for four years, and they’re back at it again this October.

Every year they add more to the story, and this year the theme is The Witch’s Plague. This theme is all about how the witch’s twins have brought a plague into the area.

They decide the theme every year by having committee meetings to discuss the ideas they want to explore.

Owner Ryan Sligh added, “We are very much story-driven and push the limits as much as possible. We focus on the artistic aspects of Halloween and haunted attractions, and celebrate the weird and wonderful.”

RED VEIN is made possible by a small build team and volunteers. Their prep work ensures that the haunt is ready in time for October every year.

RED VEIN is more than a scary face, however. Although they aren’t an official nonprofit, they do partner with nonprofits to run toy and costume drives.

RED VEIN is open every weekend of October from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tickets are $21 to $25 per person.

The haunt is located at 13580 Ashland Road in Ashland.

When asked what visitors should know about the haunt, Slingh said, “RED VEIN is one of the scariest and most unique haunt experiences of your life. You definitely will enjoy the atmosphere we’ve created and hopefully nightmares for weeks.”

For more information, visit their website or email them.

Photo: RED VEIN Facebook page