Prince William, Stafford hold reverse trade show

By Prince William County Government
The goal of the event was to show residents and business owners how the counites conduct business.
It included multiple government departments and agencies from both neighboring counties to include both school divisions.
It was held at George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus outside Manassas.
- During the event, suppliers had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with representatives from various county government and school departments.
- Panel discussions facilitated suppliers who could ask questions regarding procurement processes, including specialties like IT and construction procurement.
- 150 suppliers attended the event.
- “This is an effort to get engagement from the supplier community so that they can get direct access to the decision-makers who make the purchasing decisions. They don’t always have access to the person who orders the tires or the staff member who contracts with an interpreter,” said to Erika Bukva, a Prince William County senior contract specialist.