Mayausky seeks reelection as Commissioner of Revenue for Stafford

Scott Mayausky is running for re-election as Commissioner of the Revenue for Stafford. He has served as Commissioner of the Revenue since 2000 and wants to continue incorporating innovative technology in the County.

Name: Scott Mayausky

Party: Republican

Town: Stafford

Running for: Commissioner of the Revenue

Website: scott4us.com, Facebook

Work: Retired Research Scientist

Education: North Stafford High School, 1990

West Virginia University, B.A. 1995

Johns Hopkins University, M.A. 2011

Community Involvement: Mayausky serves as President of the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center. In that capacity, he is leading efforts to build a community facility that will enable Stafford to share its diverse and rich history. In addition, he volunteers for several organizations throughout the region and serves them in various capacities.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Mayausky: 1) Continue to expand the award winning MyStafford Citizen Portal to include online business filings and account maintenance. This will allow greater access to services for our customers while limiting the need for manual processing by staff.

2) Technology is changing the assessment profession. I want to keep Stafford County at the forefront of innovation by utilizing the latest in software innovations. By employing the newest mobile technologies and optical character recognition we are able to cut down on human error and keep staff sizes at the same levels as 1999.

3) Customer Service is always one of my top issues. I will continue to find the best ways to serve and engage our growing and diverse community.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Mayausky: 1) We have worked to maintain a strong partnership with the Stafford County Treasurer’s Office and will continue working with them to develop new filing and payment methods. This includes expanding online services and increasing accessibility through user friendly mobile apps.

2) We continue to partner with leading software development companies to create and implement new software and technologies. This includes utilizing GIS (Geographic Information System) and OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology. These technologies will allow us to better analyze data, eliminate human error and improve efficiency. It is this approach that has enabled us to operate with the same number of employees we have had since 1999.

3) In order to provide great customer service we must first understand the needs of the community we serve. Through public outreach and an office culture that celebrates public service, we pride ourselves in meeting the needs of our diverse and changing community. Whether it’s through social media, new technologies or a simple act of compassion we aspire to help, educate and serve.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Mayausky: As chief assessing officer for Stafford County, the Commissioner is responsible for discovering and valuing $18 billion of real estate and $2 billion in personal property. The office generates 70% of all local revenue which amounts to more than $220 million. This revenue funds every local service Stafford County provides its citizens.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Mayausky: I have served as Commissioner since 2000. In that time the office has become a leader in Virginia for tax policy and innovation. I have developed and instructed courses for the Commissioner’s Association and currently serve as the Chair of the Career Development Committee. In addition I have hosted several international delegations and lead discussions regarding international tax policies in developing nations.

In 2010 I became the first Commissioner appointed as a licensed member of the Commonwealth’s Real Estate Appraisal Board by Governor McDonnell. I am an Accredited Member of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) and recently won the coveted Public Sector Champion award from the Thomson Reuters Corporation.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Mayausky: Given the complexity of tax law it is difficult for the public to fully understand the intricacies and how it impacts them and their families. I have always been a proponent of transparency and education. From attending neighborhood HOA meetings to recording videos for social media, I try to meet citizens where they are and provide information in a simple yet comprehensive manner. I will continue to leverage technology as a tool to communicate and educate.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Mayausky: Yes! In my 20-year career I have had to change my management style from a top down micro-manager to one that is able to recognize the strengths of each employee and empowers them to affect change.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Mayausky: I have demonstrated a lifetime of commitment to Stafford County and a 20-year record of success. In that time I have not been afraid to tackle difficult issues and discuss them publicly. From controversial tax policy proposals to assessment issues I have always fought for the best interests of Stafford’s citizens.