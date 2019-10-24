Kiddie Academy opens new location off Hoadly Road

The childcare center, called Kiddie Academy of Woodbridge-North, is located at 5895 Websters Way.

The 9,940 square foot location is expected to serve 165 students ages six weeks to 12 years old .

It will bring 30 new jobs.

“We believe that opportunities to teach and expand young minds present themselves every day and everywhere,” notes Greg Helwig, president of Kiddie Academy. “Kiddie Academy empowers children with valuable tools to help make the most of those opportunities and we aim to foster a fascination for learning in the classroom, at home, and throughout the community.”

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been grounded in the vision to create a community that shapes and inspires children for the future.