Published October 24, 2019 at 4:31PM | Updated October 25, 2019 at 10:05AM

Haunted Hallow is scary good. Don’t miss it.

Every year at Halloween, my wife and I like to act like big kids.

We try to make it to every fun haunted walk we can.

We’ve traveled as far as Universal Studios in Orlando, Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, and to various haunts near Richmond to have our wits scared out of us.

There’s always one haunt that we make the short drive to every year, and that’s Haunted Hallow.

And for the past two years, they’ve been a Potomac Local supporter.

Located on an abandoned haunted farm in Warrenton, it’s the perfect Halloween

event.

A haunted trail winds through the farm taking you through a maze of hay bails, a house of horrors, and a cave of terror.

There’s always something new added to the walk every year.

It’s also a great place to usher in fall with hot kettle corn, pumpkin milkshakes, and more.

You won’t have to wait in line, the actors won’t touch you, and those ages 13 or under are encouraged to have an adult to cling to.

Check out the nearby Cows-N-Corn farm if you’re looking for something to do that won’t give your child 10 or under nightmares.

This Friday and Saturday are the final days of the year to experience Haunted Hallow.