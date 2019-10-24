Cat found in Manassas Park tests positive for rabies

A cat that was found on October 17 in the area of Martin Drive in Manassas Park has tested positive for rabies.

Reportedly, the cat scratched and/or bit an area resident.

The Prince William Health District asks anyone who may have come in contact with a cat in or around Martin Drive between October 7 and 17 to call the health district at 703-792-6300.

The cat was described to have long fur that was white with dark brown and black markings. In addition, the animal was noted to have an injured hind leg.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system.

Rabies can be prevented in cats, dogs, ferrets and some livestock with a rabies vaccination.

Rabies kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain tissue of rabid animals.

It can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye or mouth.

To protect pets and their owners from rabies, Virginia law requires that all dogs and cats four months of age and older be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian and that vaccinations be kept current.